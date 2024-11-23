How to watch today's UCLA vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins versus South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Top-ranked South Carolina carries an impressive 43-game winning streak into Los Angeles, where they’ll face a formidable challenge against No. 5 UCLA on Sunday.

Under Dawn Staley's leadership, South Carolina has emerged as a powerhouse in women’s college basketball. Over the last three seasons, the Gamecocks have claimed two national titles and suffered just three losses. Meanwhile, Cori Close's Bruins have steadily built momentum, securing back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and establishing themselves as a rising force.

The two programs have crossed paths only four times since 2015, with South Carolina prevailing in each matchup. Their most recent clash came during the 2023 Sweet 16, where the Gamecocks secured a 59-43 victory over UCLA.

The Bruins enter this showdown on the back of a dominant 101-52 victory against Arkansas, marking their highest scoring game and most significant win margin of the season.

UCLA Bruins vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, November 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins thrive on their remarkable depth, with seven players averaging double-digit points. Their offensive output of 84.8 points per game ranks 26th in the nation. Lauren Betts has been the standout performer for UCLA, leading the team with impressive averages of 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. A key player since last season, Betts has been supported by returning stars such as Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and Londynn Jones, providing the team with a solid foundation.

One of UCLA's most exciting additions this season has been Timea Gardiner, a transfer from Oregon State, who has quickly made her mark. Gardiner is among the nation's top 10 players in 3-point shooting accuracy, boasting a stellar 57.7% from beyond the arc. Her sharpshooting was on full display against Arkansas, where she poured in a career-best 23 points, connecting on 7 of her 12 attempts from deep.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

In 2024, South Carolina etched its name in history as the 10th Division I women’s basketball program to achieve an undefeated season. Most of the key contributors from that squad are back, with the notable exception of Kamilla Cardoso, who now plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

The hallmark of last year's team was its incredible depth, a characteristic that remains true for the 2024-25 Gamecocks. This season, six players are averaging more than seven points per game. Dawn Staley highlighted Chloe Kitts as one of the players who made the most significant strides during the offseason. After averaging fewer than 20 minutes per game last year, Kitts is now leading the team with 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

Notably, MiLaysia Fulwiley is making a major impact despite not being in the starting five. Frequently described by Staley as a once-in-a-generation talent, Fulwiley is averaging 12.8 points per game and wowing fans with her electrifying athleticism. Additionally, freshman Joyce Edwards is off to a strong start, contributing 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while showcasing immense promise for the future.