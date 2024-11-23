How to watch today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Women's Volleyball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs Wisconsin NCAA W Volleyball, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-1, 16-0 Big Ten) Women's volleyball team is set to host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 14-2 Big Ten) on Saturday. The race for the Big Ten women’s volleyball crown is heating up, with Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin locked in a fierce battle for the regular-season title.

With a historic victory over Wisconsin in Madison—their first since 2013—the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball squad seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time, aiming to carry this momentum toward securing a second consecutive Big Ten title.

The Huskers are firmly in control of the conference race, boasting a flawless 17-0 record after sweeping Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday night. However, with Penn State trailing by just one game, Nebraska cannot afford any slip-ups ahead of their crucial showdown in Happy Valley on Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Wisconsin finds itself in a must-win situation when it faces Nebraska on Saturday night. The Badgers' hopes for a shot at the conference crown hinge on a victory to stay in contention with the league’s top contenders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Women's Volleyball game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Women's Volleyball game: Date and tip-off time

The Cornhuskers and the Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's Volleyball game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Davaney Center in Linclon, NE.

Date Saturday, Nov. 23 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Devaney Center Location Linclon, NE

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Women's Volleyball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Women's Volleyball game play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

The Huskers have maintained an unblemished record in conference action, showcasing their defensive prowess by ranking in the top 10 nationally in opponent hitting percentage (.157) and digs per set (15.0). Harper Murray leads the charge with 294 kills, while setter Bergen Reilly has orchestrated the offense with an impressive 998 assists this season.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

Wisconsin has found its rhythm, winning 10 of its last 11 matches. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in team hitting percentage (.308) and blocks per set (3.1), highlighting their dominance at the net. Sarah Franklin has powered the attack with 393 kills, while CC Crawford anchors the defense with a team-best 99 blocks.