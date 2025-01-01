How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Michigan NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UCLA Bruins (13-0) aim to keep their perfect season intact and extend their 13-game winning streak as they host the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) on January 1, 2025, at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA comes into this game fresh off a dominant 91-54 win over Nebraska. The Bruins remain undefeated, showcasing their dominance this season. They made a bold statement by dismantling defending national champion South Carolina in convincing fashion. While some might debate whether UCLA has what it takes to secure a spot in the Final Four, the Bruins have unquestionably proven they deserve their No. 1 ranking.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a tough 78-58 loss to USC in their most recent outing. The Wolverines held their own for the first 28 minutes, keeping the game neck-and-neck before falling apart in the final stretch, ultimately losing 78-58. Turnovers proved costly for Michigan, unraveling their efforts in the latter stages.

UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Michigan Wolverines will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA's success revolves around Lauren Betts, the standout transfer from Stanford who has elevated the Bruins to new heights. Betts, who missed two games earlier in the season due to a minor injury, returned to action against Nebraska and made an immediate impact. As one of the most challenging low-post threats in women's college basketball, Betts gives the Bruins a significant advantage inside, making her a focal point for opposing defenses and a critical component of UCLA's success.

The Bruins were powered by a stellar performance from Lauren Betts, who tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, while Kiki Rice added 18 points, six boards, and four steals in a commanding display.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

Jordan Hobbs led Michigan with 19 points, shooting 36.84% from the field and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc, while Greta Kampschroeder chipped in 14 points on an efficient 55.56% shooting, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.