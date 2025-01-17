How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Iowa NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The UCLA Bruins (11-6) will aim to snap a four-game losing streak when they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5) to Pauley Pavilion on Friday, January 17, 2025. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET, with the game broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The Hawkeyes have managed to hold their own over their last ten games, going 6-4 during that stretch. Their offense has been a bright spot, as Iowa has scored at least 80 points in every one of those contests. However, their defensive struggles have been just as glaring, leading to high-scoring shootouts and several defeats. Remarkably, eight of their past ten games have hit the over on betting totals, even surpassing some of the loftiest projections for college hoops matchups.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are reeling, having dropped five of their last six games. Despite their recent woes, UCLA managed to pull off a stunning upset over Gonzaga during this stretch, preventing what could have been a six-game losing skid. Nonetheless, their ranking hangs by a thread as they look to steady the ship on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA Bruins vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Iowa Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs Iowa Hawkeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

For UCLA, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau is the go-to scorer for UCLA, posting 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. provides additional firepower with 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Sebastian Mack chips in with 10.1 points per contest. Senior guard Kobe Johnson rounds out the key contributors, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

For Iowa, six players contribute between nine and 17 points per game, showcasing their depth on offense. Sophomore forward Owen Freeman leads the way, averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per contest. Senior forward Payton Sandfort matches Freeman with 17.1 points per game while also contributing 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Other key players to watch include junior guard Josh Dix (14.5 PPG), senior guard Drew Thelwell (10.6 PPG and 2.3 SPG), and sophomore guard Brock Harding, who averages 9.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.