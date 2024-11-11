How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Boston University Terriers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Boston University NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Boston University Terriers (0-3) are aiming to end a three-game losing streak as they head to face the UCLA Bruins (1-1) on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on BTN.

The Terriers are off to an 0-2 start this season, with their latest setback coming in a 74-60 loss to San Diego. They trailed 34-30 at halftime and only managed to score 30 points in the second half, falling short in their comeback efforts.

The Bruins, currently 1-1, are coming off a recent defeat to New Mexico, 72-64. Despite trailing 41-30 at the break, UCLA outscored their opponent in the second half but couldn’t fully close the gap.

UCLA Bruins vs Boston University Terriers: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Boston University Terriers in a highly anticipated game on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Date Monday, November 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Boston University Terriers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and Boston University Terriers live on:

National TV channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The UCLA Bruins are averaging 74.5 points per game and allowing only 61 points from their opposition, along with grabbing 39.5 rebounds and delivering 17 assists per contest. Tyler Bilodeau has been impressive, leading with 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. UCLA’s shooting percentages include 45% from the field, 66.7% from the free-throw line, and 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Boston University Terriers team news & key performers

The Boston University Terriers are putting up an average of 66 points per game while conceding 77 points to their opponents. They are also managing 33 rebounds and 12.5 assists each game. Malcolm Chimezie has been a standout for Boston, contributing 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The Terriers are shooting 40.7% from the field, hitting 53.8% of their free throws, and making 33.3% of their three-point attempts this season.