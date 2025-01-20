How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Baylor Bears NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Baylor NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Baylor Bears (16-3) will look to extend their five-game winning streak as they host the undefeated UCLA Bruins (17-0), who have been unstoppable this season, riding a 17-game win streak.

UCLA, sitting atop the rankings for the first time in program history, claimed their No. 1 spot after a statement victory over then-No. 1 South Carolina, ending the Gamecocks' remarkable 43-game winning streak with a 77-62 triumph on Nov. 24. The Bruins’ resume also includes notable wins against then-No. 17 Louisville and No. 24 Michigan.

Baylor has a strong history against UCLA, leading the all-time series 7-3. However, the Bears have struggled against top-ranked teams, holding a 2-11 record. Their two victories over No. 1 teams came in matchups against UConn in Hartford, though they narrowly fell to the Huskies, 69-67, in the 2021 Elite Eight.

UCLA Bruins vs Baylor Bears NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins and the Baylor Bears will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J..

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, N.J.

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the Baylor Bears live on:

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs Baylor Bears play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

Lauren Betts has been a force for UCLA, leading the team with 19.7 points per game and anchoring the glass with 9.9 rebounds per contest. She’s supported by Kiki Rice, who averages 12.8 points, and Gabriela Jaquez, contributing 10.3 points. In their last outing, Aaronette Vonleh led the scoring effort for a second consecutive game, putting up 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Aliyah Matharu also chipped in with double-digit performances, while freshman Kayla Nelms made her mark against a Big 12 opponent, tallying six points in just eight minutes of action.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor tallies an average of 81.1 points per game, a notable 27.6-point difference compared to the 53.5 points UCLA typically concedes. Meanwhile, UCLA posts an average of 82.9 points per game, outpacing Baylor’s defensive allowance of 57.6 by 25.3 points.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been a key contributor for the Bears, averaging 14.4 points and pulling down 10.1 rebounds per game.