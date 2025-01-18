How to watch today's UCF Knights vs Houston Cougars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCF Knights vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Saturday’s showdown features the No. 10 Houston Cougars (13-3) taking on the UCF Knights (12-4) at Addition Financial Arena. Tip-off is set for 12:00 PM ET.

The Knights are coming off a thrilling 95-89 victory over Arizona State. UCF held a slim 49-47 advantage at halftime and continued to light it up in the second half, dropping 46 more points to secure the win. The Knights shot an impressive 50.8% from the field, hit 46.2% of their three-point attempts, and converted 81% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Cougars extended their dominance with a convincing 70-54 win against West Virginia. Houston controlled the game early, building a 40-27 halftime lead and limiting the Mountaineers to just 27 points in the second half. The Cougars shot 49% from the floor, knocked down 42.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and made 75% of their free throws.

UCF Knights vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Addition Financial Arena Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch UCF Knights vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to UCF Knights vs Houston Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

UCF Knights team news & key performers

On the UCF side, Keyshawn Hall is the offensive anchor, leading the Knights with 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Hall also contributes 2.5 assists per outing. In the backcourt, Darius Johnson runs the show, leading the team with 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game while scoring 15.1 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds. Jordan Ivy-Curry rounds out the backcourt trio, putting up 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

The frontcourt for the Knights is anchored by Moustapha Thiam, who leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game. Thiam also adds 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to the mix, providing a strong defensive presence inside.

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

For Houston, L.J. Cryer is the main offensive weapon, leading the team with 14.3 points per game. He also chips in with 1.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Emanuel Sharp is another key contributor in the backcourt, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a team-high 1.3 steals per game. Running the offense is Milo Uzan, who leads the team with 4.8 assists per game. Uzan also contributes 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the team in rebounding with 6.5 boards per game. He also adds 9.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks per contest. Joseph Tugler complements him down low, averaging 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and an impressive 2.4 blocks per game.