How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins are ready to face off against the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage three-game MLB series on July 02, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

The Twins boast a respectable 47-37 record overall and a strong 23-16 record at home. An impressive 34-6 record in encounters where they collect at least five runs shows how well they've done when their offense works.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 19-24. Their total record is 38-46. But they are extremely effective at hitting for power; they have a 17-2 record in actions where they score a minimum of two home runs.

The Tigers lead the series 4-3, and Tuesday's game will be their eighth matchup between the two teams this season.

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers in a thrilling MLB battle on July 02, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 02, 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSDET, and BSN Channels.

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Team News

Minnesota Twins Team News

RHP Chris Paddack is ruled out for 15 days with an arm injury.

RHP Brock Stewart has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to his right shoulder injury.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will be absent for 60 days because of his elbow strain.

Detroit Tigers Team News

INF Javier Báez is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days with his spine inflammation issue.

OF Kerry Carpenter has been added to the 10-day injury list due to his spine inflammation.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will remain unavailable for 60 days with a groin issue.

Head-to-Head Records

