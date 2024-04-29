How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins (14-13) travel to Chicago on Monday night to take on the White Sox (6-22) to kick off their three-game MLB regular season series.

The Twins had high hopes entering a highly winnable AL Central in 2024, and while they've started slowly, they still have time and quality roster to make a run as the season progresses.

The Twins head to Chicago looking to pick up where they left off last week against the White Sox, who were swept aside in four games in Minnesota, getting outscored 25-11 in the series. Over the weekend, the Twins traveled to Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels. The Twins took each of the three games to get over .500 at 14-13 on the season.

As for their struggling division rivals Chicago White Sox, they couldn't have started any worse, with very little hope in sight. The White Sox seemed to come alive back at home against the Tampa Bay Rays last time out, having won each of the three games of the series, winning 9-4, 8-7 and 4-2.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming White Sox vs Twins game.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Date & First Pitch Time

The White Sox and Twins will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field for this matchup on Monday, April 29, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 29, 2024 First pitch time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Arena Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins Team News and Injury Reports

Chicago White Sox

RP Corey Knebel, SS Ryan Burrowes, CF Luis Robert Jr., C Max Stassi, and RP Joe Barlow are definitely out for the White Sox for the visit of the Twins.

Last time out, starter Erick Fedde continued his impressive debut season in Chicago, tossing 8.1 innings and allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out nine batters to help the White Sox complete their first sweep of the season.

The White Sox will hand the ball to struggling lefthander Garrett Crochet in the series opener against the Twins. Crochet, after a strong start, has had tough time of things over his last three starts.

He is now 1-4 on the season, with an ERA of 6.37 and a WHIP of 1.18. Crochet has allowed 27 hits in 29.2 innings pitched, including six home runs.

Minnesota Twins

RP Jhoan Duran and SS Carlos Correa are both eligible to come off the Injured list for Minnesota on Monday.

Taking the mound for the visitors will be star right-hander Joe Ryan, who comes into this matchup with a record of 1-1 and a 3.45 ERA. He has given up 25 hits in 28.2 innings this season, including four home runs.

Recent results

Chicago White Sox

Date Opponent Result April 28, 2024 Rays (away) (W) 4-2 April 27, 2024 Rays (away) (W) 8-7 April 26, 2024 Rays (away) (W) 9-4 April 25, 2024 Twins (home) (L) 6-3 April 24, 2024 Twins (home) (L) 6-3

Minnesota Twins