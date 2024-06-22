Turkey vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Eyeing progress to the Euro 2024 knockouts with a second straight win, Turkey and Portugal will square against each other in the Group F tie at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Czech Republic, while the Crescent-Stars picked up a 3-1 victory against Georgia.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Turkey vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, June 22, in the United States (US).
How to watch Turkey vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, FOX and DirectTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Turkey team news
Teenagers Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz will be involved on either flank once again, with Hakan Calhanoglu captaining the side from the middle.
Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella may think of either Salih Ozcan or Okay Yokuslu to replace Kaan Ayhan in the XI, while Orkun Kokcu and Yusuf Yazici battle for the number 10 spot.
Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir
|Defenders:
|Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun
|Forwards:
|Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim
Portugal team news
Lusos head coach Roberto Martinez is likely to keep the same shape, as Pepe would be accompanied by Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes in the three-man defence.
With Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo handed the wider roles, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha will retain their places in midfield, while Ronaldo leads the line.
Portugal possible XI: Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Sa, Costa
|Defenders:
|Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Turkey and Portugal across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 24, 2022
|Portugal 3-1 Turkey
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|June 3, 2012
|Portugal 1-3 Turkey
|International Friendly
|June 7, 2008
|Portugal 2-0 Turkey
|UEFA European Championship
|June 24, 2000
|Turkey 0-2 Portugal
|UEFA European Championship
|June 14, 1996
|Portugal 1-0 Turkey
|UEFA European Championship