Duván Zapata Torino 2024@Getty
Serie A
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
GOAL

Torino vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie ATorino vs BolognaTorinoBologna

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino will take on Bologna in the Serie A at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Friday. Bologna are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 34 matches whereas Torino are 10th with 46 points.

Torino have managed to win just two out of their last 10 games. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Inter and hence, will be desperate to bounce back from that. Bologna will be a challenging opponent as they have lost just one out of their last 13 matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Torino vs Bologna kick-off time

Date:May 3, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm EST
Venue:Olimpico Grande Torino

The match will be played at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Torino vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Adrien Tameze received a red card early in the second half against Inter, which means he won't be available for Friday's match.

Saba Sazonov, Gvidas Gineitis, Koffi Djidji, and Perr Schuurs are unlikely to play for the hosts due to their respective injuries.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Bellanova, Buongiorno, Lovato, Rodriguez; Linetty, Ricci, Ilic; Lazaro, Vlasic; Zapata.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador
Defenders:Boungiorno, Rodriguez
Midfielders:Linetty, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina
Forwards:Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic

Bologna team news

Lewis Ferguson, Adama Soumaoro, and Jens Odgaard are out this weekend for Bologna due to their injury problems. They will be looking to name their strongest available lineup to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Sam Beukema got sent off with two yellow cards in the Udinese match, so the Bologna center-back will be serving a one-game suspension.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Ndoye, Aebischer, El Azzouzi, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
Defenders:Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri
Midfielders:Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers
Forwards:Zirkzee, Castro, Orsolini, Odegaard

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/11/23Bologna 2 - 0 TorinoSerie A
07/03/23Torino 1 - 0 BolognaSerie A
06/11/22Bologna 2 - 1 TorinoSerie A
06/03/22Bologna 0 - 0 TorinoSerie A
12/12/21Torino 2 - 1 BolognaSerie A

Useful links

