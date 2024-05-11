This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Toluca vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXCD GuadalajaraTolucaToluca vs CD Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guadalajara (Chivas) have a slender advantage heading into the second leg of Liga MX playoffs quarter-finals against Toluca at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

Fernando Gago's men defeated Diablos Rojos 1-0 in the opening leg tie to extend their winning run to six games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 11, 2024
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Toluca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT on Saturday, May 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Toluca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Toluca and Chivas is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca are not troubled by any reported injuries and suspensions as manager Renato Manuel Alves Paiva is likely to name a similar XI with the Chivas-owned Alexis Vega leading the attack.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Orrantia, Escobar, Pereira, Garcia; Baeza, Belmonte; Dominguez, Angulo, Meneses; Vega.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Volpi, L. Garcia
Defenders:Escobar, Pereira, Huerta, Pinuelas, Mora, B. Garcia, Orrantia
Midfielders:Belmonte, Baeza, Ruiz, Arteaga, Angulo, Araujo, Meneses, Dominguez, Figueroa
Forwards:Vega, Morales, Lopez, Gamboa, Abreu

Chivas team news

Gago will be missing the service of defender Raul Martinez on account of a knee injury.

Former Manchester United forward Chicharito will feature in attack.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Beltran; Brizuela, Alvarado, Perez; Chicharito.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Chiquete, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Chavez, L. Sepulveda, Mozo, Castillo, Sanchez
Midfielders:F. Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Cowell, C. Cisneros, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
Forwards:Macias, Marin, Chicharito, R. Cisneros, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Toluca and Chivas (Guadalajara) across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 8, 2024Guadalajara 1-0 TolucaLiga MX
January 30, 2024Guadalajara 3-2 TolucaLiga MX
October 1, 2023Toluca 1-1 GuadalajaraLiga MX
January 21, 2023Guadalajara 1-2 TolucaLiga MX
September 4, 2022Toluca 0-0 GuadalajaraLiga MX

Useful links

