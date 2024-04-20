How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff game, including how to watch and team news.

The Western Conference's third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26) and sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns (49-33) meet in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The two franchises have never faced off in the postseason, with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series set for Saturday in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves have been eliminated in the first round in back-to-back seasons. However, after a 56-26 campaign, they will be confident they can translate their regular season success into tangible results with a deep post-season run.

On the other hand, the Suns superstars have been unable to live up to the expectations in recent seasons, but this Phoenix team looks poised to finally expel their demons.

They spent most of this season in the play-in race but rallied late to win seven of their final 10 games, all of which were against teams above .500, to secure the sixth seed.

Phoenix has been fully loaded with stars for the last few years, but they have been unable to secure the franchise's ever-elusive first championship. They pushed all the way to the Finals in 2021, before getting dumped out in the second round in each of the next two seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and Tip-Off Time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns will face in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the start time set at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns live on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch every NBA playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You’ll want the Choice package to get all the NBA playoff channels, which costs $98.99 for the first three months after the free trial, and then $108.99 a month after that.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Karl-Anthony Town came back from a meniscus injury to play in the last two games of the season and looked rusty. He has a tough job on his hands of chasing around much more agile, quicker Suns players.

Mike Conley leads the Timberwolves' backcourt, providing veteran leadership, basketball IQ and playmaking ability. Anthony Edwards emerges as the standout offensive threat for the Timberwolves, averaging an impressive 25.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG.

Jaden McDaniels provides defensive intensity and versatility to the lineup, while Towns provides scoring and rebounding in the frontcourt, averaging 21.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG.

Rudy Gobert, a leading contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, anchors the defense with his shot-blocking prowess and rebounding ability. Gobert's presence in the paint deters opponents from driving to the basket, as he averages a double-double (14.0 PPG and 12.9 RPG).

Phoenix Suns Team News

After starting the season with high hopes and a revamped roster, the Suns were plagued by injuries and struggled to keep up in a stacked Western Conference early on. But things picked up midway through the season, and the Suns got healthy and hit their stride in the back half of the season.

Eric Gordon (migraine) has been listed as day-to-day, but participated in Tuesday's and Wednesday's practices, so positive signs there.

Damion Lee (knee) was unable to make it back for the regular season from essentially having his right meniscus torn off the bone in an on-court workout before training camp. He has done some light practice, and while Game 1 may come too soon for him, the Suns hope to have him back at some point during the series.

The Suns have a scary trio of superstars in SG Devin Booker (27.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.9 APG), two-time NBA champion PF Kevin Durant (27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5 APG), and SG Bradley Beal (18.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5 APG).

Head-to-Head Records

Phoenix swept the regular-season series against Minnesota, 3-0. The Suns won those games by an average of 15.7 points. Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA matches: