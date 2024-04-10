How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the start time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets (54-24) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24) in a Western Conference NBA showdown at Ball Arena on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves have continued to surprise many this season, and with the playoffs on the horizon, they have the opportunity to set the tone in the Western Conference. They sit tied for first heading into this one, and given how closely contested they are with Denver, it's vital that they snatch this road win if they want the top seed for the playoffs.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down season as they look to defend their NBA crown. With only a few games left, they are still a few wins away from securing the top spot in the Western Conference.

This could well turn out to be a preview of the Western Conference Finals, as both these teams look elite thus far, with nearly identical records. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves game today.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date & Tip-off Time

The Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. This highly anticipated NBA match will take place at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Date Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado, USA

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Today's NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be shown live on ESPN. Fans in the United States can catch the game live through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $79.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

Several options are available for radio broadcasts, such as Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, KFAN FM, Wolves App, and iHeart Radio.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

Having a handful of injuries to deal with isn't as they hit Ball Arena on Wednesday night with as many as four players, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, listed as probable, while Aaron Gordon is definitely out.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Minnesota has had to deal with numerous injuries, especially of late. Jaylen Clark remains out with an Achilles injury, but that isn't the most notable absence. Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined for a few more weeks, which was expected to be a devastating blow, but it has been one that they have been able to overcome.

Depth in the frontcourt has been central to Minnesota's success of late. Anthony Edwards (25.9 PPG) has been on fire, but the rise of Rudy Robert and especially Naz Reid has helped their offensive consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The Timberwolves have a 2-1 series lead across three meetings this season, including coming out on top in Denver on March 29th.

Here's a record of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA matches: