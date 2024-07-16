How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers are rady to meet to begin an epic NBA Summer League action on July 16, 2024 8:00 pm ET.

The Timberwolves have trouble scoring; they only score 85.5 points per game, while the 76ers score 94.5.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, only gets 6.5 steals per game, while Minnesota gets an amazing 14.5 per game.

Furthermore, the 76ers have an advantage when it comes to rebounding. They average 42.5 rebounds per game, which is a lot more than the Timberwolves' 34.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated NBA game betweenthe Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers will take place on July 16, 2024 8:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Terrence Shannon Jr. has averaged 22 points and 2.5 blocks, showing his ability on both sides of the court.

Rob Dillingham is continuously improving, scoring 6.5 points in his recent appearances.

Additionally Josh Minott is great at grabbing rebounds, averaging a remarkable 10 boards per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Adem Bona dominates his team's defence with 4 blocks per game and considerable paint impact.

Key player Jeff Dowtin averages eight assists, whereas Keve Aluma averages 8.5 boards.

Ricky Council IV is a strong offensive threat with 21 points per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA matchups: