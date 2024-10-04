+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
José Zúñiga Xolos de Tijuana Apertura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Caliente
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tijuana vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will aim to climb into the Liga MX top-five at least temporarily when they face Pachuca at Estadio Caliente on Friday.

Los Xolos are coming off a 1-0 win over Mazatlan, while Pachuca suffered a 2-4 loss at home against Cruz Azul on the previous matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tijuana vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 4, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm PT / 11 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, October 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Fernando Madrigal and Carlos Valenzuela are sidelined through injuries for the hosts, while Carlos Gonzalez and Rafael Fernandez are doubts.

In Gonzalez's possible absence, four-goal Jose Zuniga is set to lead the line, with Christian Rivera featuring in the middle.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Gomez, Bilbao, Diaz; Rivera, Castaneda; Alvarez, Reynoso, Blanco; Zuniga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
Midfielders:Joe Corona, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Pachuca team news

Andres Micolta will step in at the back to replace the suspended Sergio Barreto after the latter picked up two yellow cards in the Cruz Azul loss, while Luis Rodriguez is in line to start ahead of Jorge Berlanga at right-back.

Midfield duo Alexei Dominguez and Israel Luna are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Salomon Rondon will spearhead the attack, supported by Owen Gonzalez and Sergio Hernandez, while Nelson Deossa is deployed in a holding position.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Micolta, B. Gonzalez; Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Hernandez, Montiel, Idrissi; Rondon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
Defenders:Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
Midfielders:Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
Forwards:Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Pachuca across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 3, 2024Pachuca 3-2 TijuanaLiga MX
November 10, 2023Tijuana 2-3 PachucaLiga MX
February 26, 2023Tijuana 2-0 PachucaLiga MX
September 11, 2022Pachuca 6-1 TijuanaLiga MX
April 11, 2022Pachuca 0-0 TijuanaLiga MX

Useful links

