How to watch today's Tigres vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will face Mazatlan at Estadio Universitario on Friday in the second round of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season.

The hosts defeated Atletico San Luis last time out, while Mazatlan played out a 1-1 draw with Juarez last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Mazatlan kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, January 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Raymundo Fulgencio and Vladimir Lorona returned from their loan deals, with the former being utilised as an unused substitute in the San Luis win.

Jesus Garza put up a good show in attack, picking up an assist, while Diego Lainez, Guido Pizarro and Fernando Gorriaran were among the goals.

Defender Rafael Guerrero is nursing a leg injury.

Mazatlan team news

The likes of Josue Colman, Brian Rubio and Gustavo del Prete are among the latest departures at the club.

Midfielder Yoel Barcenas played a crucial role against Juarez, throwing in tackles and winning duels, and should continue on the left side.

Mauro Lainez scored the second-half equaliser, assisted by Luis Amarilla.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links