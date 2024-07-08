How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers are ready to face off against the Cleveland Guardians to start a thrilling four-game series on July 08, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Tigers are fourth in the AL Central with a 42-48 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. With a 30-5 record in tournaments where they produce five runs or more, the Tigers are great when their offense is satisfactory.

Cleveland is in first place in the AL Central with a record of 56–32 overall and 26–21 on the road. With an on-base percentage of.320, the Guardians are fourth in the AL.

On Monday, they are scheduled to face against each other for their fourth meeting this season.

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians in a high-voltage MLB action on July 08, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date July 08, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BBSGL, and BSDET Channels.

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Team News

Detroit Tigers Team News

INF Javier Báez and OF Kerry Carpenter have been added to the 10-day injured list due to lumbar spine inflammation.

RHP Casey Mize is ruled out for 15 days because of a hamstring strain.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will remain absent for 60 days with a groin issue.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

OF Will Brennan is added to the 10-day injured list with a rib injury.

LHP Matthew Boyd is sidelined from the team's action for 15 days due to an elbow injury.

RHP Shane Bieber has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups: