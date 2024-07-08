How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Tigers are ready to face off against the Cleveland Guardians to start a thrilling four-game series on July 08, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.
The Tigers are fourth in the AL Central with a 42-48 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. With a 30-5 record in tournaments where they produce five runs or more, the Tigers are great when their offense is satisfactory.
Cleveland is in first place in the AL Central with a record of 56–32 overall and 26–21 on the road. With an on-base percentage of.320, the Guardians are fourth in the AL.
On Monday, they are scheduled to face against each other for their fourth meeting this season.
Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians in a high-voltage MLB action on July 08, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|July 08, 2024
|Time
|6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BBSGL, and BSDET Channels.
Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Team News
Detroit Tigers Team News
INF Javier Báez and OF Kerry Carpenter have been added to the 10-day injured list due to lumbar spine inflammation.
RHP Casey Mize is ruled out for 15 days because of a hamstring strain.
RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will remain absent for 60 days with a groin issue.
Cleveland Guardians Team News
OF Will Brennan is added to the 10-day injured list with a rib injury.
LHP Matthew Boyd is sidelined from the team's action for 15 days due to an elbow injury.
RHP Shane Bieber has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to an elbow issue.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 08, 2024
|Guardians 5-4 Tigers
|May 07, 2024
|Guardians 7-11 Tigers
|May 06, 2024
|Guardians 2-1 Tigers
|Oct 02, 2023
|Tigers 5-2 Guardians
|Sep 30, 2023
|Tigers 8-0 Guardians