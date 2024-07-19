How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET.

With an average of 92.7 points per game this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder's 80.3 points per game, the Golden State Warriors have proven their offensive power.

The Warriors are also excellent at grabbing rebounds; they average 43.7 boards a game, which is much more than the Thunder's 36.7.

The Thunder fall short of the Warriors in terms of playmaking, with 17.7 assists per game, while the Warriors, with an average of 22 assists per game, demonstrate their ability to share the ball and create scoring opportunities.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors will take place on July 19, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the US can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

With an average of 21.5 points each game, Adam Flagler has been a vital offensive component.

With 6.5 rebounds per game, Dillon Jones stands out on the boards and makes a big contribution to his team's rebounding efforts.

With an average of 4.3 assists per game, Hunter Maldonado has demonstrated his ability to generate opportunities and help teammates score. He has been a successful playmaker.

Golden State Warriors Team News

With an astounding average of 18.5 points per game, Brandin Podziemski has proven to be a top player and has the capacity to score points.

Podziemski also has excellent rebounding skills; he grabs 9.5 rebounds a game, which emphasizes his versatility and all-around value.

Pat Spencer, who averages seven assists per game and plays a key part in setting up and leading his team's offense, adds to this with his playmaking abilities.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA: