Golden State NBA Summer League 2024
Watch Thunder vs Warriors live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET.

With an average of 92.7 points per game this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder's 80.3 points per game, the Golden State Warriors have proven their offensive power.

The Warriors are also excellent at grabbing rebounds; they average 43.7 boards a game, which is much more than the Thunder's 36.7.

The Thunder fall short of the Warriors in terms of playmaking, with 17.7 assists per game, while the Warriors, with an average of 22 assists per game, demonstrate their ability to share the ball and create scoring opportunities.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors will take place on July 19, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

DateJuly 19, 2024
Time10:30 pm ET
ArenaThomas & Mack Center
LocationLas Vegas, NV

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the US can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

With an average of 21.5 points each game, Adam Flagler has been a vital offensive component.

With 6.5 rebounds per game, Dillon Jones stands out on the boards and makes a big contribution to his team's rebounding efforts.

With an average of 4.3 assists per game, Hunter Maldonado has demonstrated his ability to generate opportunities and help teammates score. He has been a successful playmaker.

Golden State Warriors Team News

With an astounding average of 18.5 points per game, Brandin Podziemski has proven to be a top player and has the capacity to score points.

Podziemski also has excellent rebounding skills; he grabs 9.5 rebounds a game, which emphasizes his versatility and all-around value.

Pat Spencer, who averages seven assists per game and plays a key part in setting up and leading his team's offense, adds to this with his playmaking abilities.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA:

DateResults
Dec 09, 2023Thunder 138-136 Warriors
Nov 19, 2023Warriors 123-130 Thunder
Nov 17, 2023Warriors 109-128 Thunder
Nov 04, 2023Thunder 139-141 Warriors
April 05, 2023Warriors 136-125 Thunder
