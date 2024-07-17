How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

This season, the Phoenix Suns have averaged 83.5 points per game, demonstrating a good offensive performance. They have good ball movement, averaging 17.5 assists per game, to go along with their scoring.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have surpassed the Suns in this area, averaging 37.5 rebounds per game, despite the Suns' admirable effort on the boards, which stands at 32 rebounds per game.

The Suns lead the Thunder in both scoring and playmaking, with an average of 71 points and 14 assists per game, despite the Thunder's superior rebounding margin.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns will take place on July 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 17, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

With an average of 21.5 points per game, Adam Flagler has been a prolific scorer, displaying his offensive ability.

With 6.5 rebounds collected per game, Dillon Jones has a big influence on the boards and proves how good he is at controlling the glass.

With an average of 4 assists per game, Ajay Mitchell leads the club in scoring and sets up his teammates for victory.

Phoenix Suns Team News

With his ability to score and create plays, Michael Devoe has been a major asset, averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. He is a versatile threat on the floor because of his ability to assist as well as score.

David Roddy has demonstrated his strength and presence in the paint by averaging an amazing 9.5 rebounds per game, demonstrating his dominance in the rebounding category.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA :