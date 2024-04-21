How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the start time and team news.

The No. 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) will take on the No. 8-seed New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoff series.

It's been a terrific season for the Thunder who are well ahead of schedule with their talented young roster. After finishing two games behind .500 last season in 10th-place, the most optimistic expectation would have been a play-in scrap or possibly the sixth seed if things turn in their favor.

However, Oklahoma City would instead string together a 57-25 record and utilize a five-game win streak to end the regular season with the West Conference first seed, making history as the youngest top seed in league history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to win MVP.

The Pelicans had to go through the play-in competition to clinch their playoff position.

After losing to the Lakers 110-106 in the seventh vs eighth game, the Pelicans would go on to defeat the Kings 105-98 to earn the eighth seed.

The two sides have never met in a playoff series; they did, however, locked horns in the 2023 play-in tournament, with Oklahoma City ending the Pelicans' season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Date & Tip-off Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a highly anticipated NBA Playoff series Game 1 on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoff game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Thunder vs. Pelicans game will air on TNT. The game can also be streamed on Max. To stream the game, Max is the best streaming service for basketball fans.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month ($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Team News & Key Performers

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder announced on Wednesday that C Olivier Sarr picked up a left Achilles tendon rupture during Game 3 of the G League Finals on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerges as a formidable force, posting an MVP-worthy season with an astonishing 30.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 6.2 APG, shooting 53.5% from the floor and 35.3% from outside, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers. His leadership has steered OKC to an impressive 57-win record, clinching the top spot in the Western Conference.

Alongside him, Josh Giddey (12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.8 APG) brings a blend of playmaking ability and size, while Luguentz Dort (10.9 PPG, 3.6 boards, 1.4 APG) fortifies the perimeter with his tenacious defense with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

In the frontcourt, Jalen Williams (19.1 PPG, 4 RPG, 4.5 APG) and Chet Holmgren (16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 2.4 APG) form a formidable duo, excelling on both ends of the court.

Oklahoma City Thunder projected starting lineup: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

New Orleans Pelicans

The official injury report provided by New Orleans on Saturday afternoon was unchanged ahead of the team's first-round Western Conference quarterfinal game against top-seeded Oklahoma City on Sunday, other than Zion Williamson the only Pelicans out due to a left hamstring strain.

They aren't short on firepower, though. CJ McCollum (20 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG) leads the charge, flanked by defensive stalwart Herb Jones (11 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.6 APG) and sharpshooter Trey Murphy III (14.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 3 triples per game).

Brandon Ingram (20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.7 APG) adds another scoring threat to the mix, while Jonas Valanciunas (12.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.1 APG) will to exploit his size advantage against the slender build of Holmgren.

New Orleans possible starting lineup: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas

Head-to-Head Records