How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Longhorns (7-1) aim to extend their impressive seven-game winning streak as they welcome the No. 25 UConn Huskies (6-3) to the Moody Center on Sunday.

After dropping their season opener, the Longhorns have strung together seven consecutive victories, most recently edging NC State 63-59. Though unranked, a win in this matchup could push Texas into the national conversation. Unlike their opponents, the Longhorns pride themselves on their tenacious defense. This methodical squad limits opponents to just 61.4 points per game while holding them to 37.4% shooting from the field and 33.7% from deep. They concede 16.6 free-throw attempts and 10.5 offensive boards per game, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest.

The Huskies, on the other hand, have been walking a fine line but managed to secure two consecutive wins. Their latest triumph came in a hard-fought 76-72 victory over No. 15 Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle, despite not playing their best basketball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Longhorns vs. UConn Huskies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 8 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and UConn Huskies live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Texas Longhorns have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 80.8 points per game, while their defense holds opponents to just 61.4 points per contest. This balanced approach places their offense 77th in the nation, with their defense shining even brighter at 17th. To come out on top in this matchup, Texas will need their defensive effort to remain rock-solid.

Tre Johnson has been the standout performer for the Longhorns, leading the charge with an impressive 20.8 points per game. Offensively, the team has been highly efficient, shooting 50.0% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc, and converting 71.3% of their attempts from the charity stripe. They've also shown discipline, averaging just 9.4 turnovers per game while crashing the boards for 9.4 offensive rebounds per contest.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

A boost is expected for UConn, as Alex Karaban is likely to return after missing two games due to a head injury suffered during the Maui Invitational against Dayton. Head coach Danny Hurley indicated that Karaban is "feeling better" and "should be available" barring any last-minute setbacks. Karaban has been a key figure, leading the team with an average of 15.9 points per game.

In his absence, freshman Liam McNeeley stepped up, dropping 17 points in the victory over Baylor. The Huskies (6-3) seem to have regained their footing after a rocky 0-3 run in Maui, winning their last two outings and looking to build momentum against Texas.