How to watch today's Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night for an intense Big 12 clash.

TCU is hitting the road for the second straight game, a tough spot for a team in desperate need of a win. The Horned Frogs have struggled over their last 10 contests, going just 5-5. To make matters worse, two of those victories came against South Alabama and Montana State—highlighting their struggles in the grueling Big 12 schedule.

On the other hand, Texas Tech has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season, proving they belong in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Red Raiders have impressive victories over Arizona and a tough Cincinnati squad that entered the season with high expectations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. the TCU Horned Frogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Supermarkets Arena Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

One key reason for Texas Tech's success this season has been their ability to stay healthy. Aside from Jazz Henderson, who has been sidelined since early November, the Red Raiders have been able to rely on a full roster that has meshed well together.

Leading the way for Texas Tech is JT Toppin (16.3 PPG), who has been a dominant force. With TCU lacking a true lockdown defender to slow him down, he could be in for a big performance in this one.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

Noah Reynolds (12.3 PPG, 3.3 APG) leads the charge for TCU, but with just three players averaging double figures, the Horned Frogs might not have the depth to keep pace in this matchup.