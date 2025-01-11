How to watch today's Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1) are slight 1-point favorites as they aim to extend their three-game road winning streak on Saturday, January 11, 2025, when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3) at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Cyclones have had a stellar season, boasting a 13-1 record overall and an unblemished 3-0 mark in conference play. Their most recent victory came in commanding fashion as they dominated Utah, 82-59. Iowa State built a 38-25 lead at the break and piled on 44 more points in the second half to seal the lopsided win. The team shot 44.3% from the field, connected on 27.3% of their three-pointers, and hit 75.9% from the charity stripe.

The Red Raiders, sitting at 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference, are coming off a hard-fought 72-67 win over BYU. Despite trailing 34-32 at halftime, Texas Tech rallied with a strong 40-point second half to secure the victory. They shot 44.8% from the floor, 35.7% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% on free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. the Iowa State Cyclones NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue United Supermarkets Arena Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

In their victory over BYU, the Red Raiders were led by Elijah Hawkins, who tallied 22 points and five assists. The 5ft 11in senior point guard runs the offense, leading the team with 5.6 APG and contributing 1.9 steals per game while scoring 8.9 PPG. Hawkins, a transfer from Minnesota, brings experience as one of the Big Ten’s top assist leaders and now serves as the Red Raiders’ floor general.

The team's leading scorer is JT Toppin, a 6ft 9in sophomore forward averaging 17.2 PPG and a team-best 9.2 RPG. Despite struggling against BYU with a season-low five points, Toppin has otherwise been consistent, scoring in double figures in every other game. On the perimeter, Chance McMillan is Texas Tech’s top outside threat, hitting 36 three-pointers at an eye-popping 50.0% and averaging 15.6 PPG. The 6'3 senior guard adds another dimension to the offense with his efficient shooting.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

For Iowa State, Curtis Jones has been a key contributor, leading the team with 23 points off the bench in their recent win. A 6ft 4in senior guard, Jones is the team’s top scorer, averaging 16.6 PPG. Despite coming off the bench in recent games, he logs significant minutes, playing 28.3 per game. He's a sharpshooter with 38 three-pointers this season at a 38.8% clip and has scored 20 or more points in five games. Keshon Gilbert, another standout, averages 16.2 PPG and adds 4.7 APG as a primary playmaker.

The 6ft 4in senior guard shoulders most of the ball-handling duties. In the frontcourt, 6'9 forward Joshua Jefferson contributes 11.6 PPG and 7.9 RPG. Jefferson, weighing in at 240 pounds, primarily operates around the basket and has only made five three-pointers this season.