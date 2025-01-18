How to watch today's Texas Tech Raiders vs Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Arizona Wildcats (11-5) aim to stretch their winning streak to eight games as they travel to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4) on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET inside United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Wildcats have been on a roll, recently defeating UCF and Baylor. They’ll face Oklahoma State, Colorado, and Iowa State after this matchup. Arizona boasts a high-powered offense, averaging 84.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Defensively, they hold opponents to 68.7 points per contest on 39.9% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have picked up a win over Kansas State, followed by a loss to Iowa State, and are set to take on Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and TCU after Saturday’s showdown. Texas Tech's offense is nearly as potent, putting up 83.9 points per game on an impressive 50.5% shooting. Their defense has been solid as well, giving up just 66.1 points per game on 41.3% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Tech Raiders vs. the Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech Raiders vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue United Supermarkets Arena Location Lubbock, Texas

How to watch Texas Tech Raiders vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Tech Raiders vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Tech Raiders team news & key performers

For Texas Tech, Darrion Williams led the charge in their latest win, dropping 16 points. JT Toppin anchors the team, averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Darrion Williams has also been a versatile force, putting up 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest. Meanwhile, Chance McMillian adds 14.9 points, with Kevin Overton (11.2 points, 4 rebounds) also making an impact. Coach Grant McCasland gets additional contributions from Christian Anderson, Federiko Federiko, Elijah Hawkins, Kerwin Walton, Devan Cambridge, and Eemeli Yalaho in a deep and balanced rotation.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

In Arizona's recent victory, Henri Veesaar came off the bench to contribute 19 points. Caleb Love continues to lead the Wildcats this season, averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Other key contributors include Jaden Bradley (11.7 points, 3.8 assists), Trey Townsend (9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds), KJ Lewis (10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds), and Anthony Dell’Orso (9.1 points). Coach Tommy Lloyd also counts on Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar, and Carter Bryant for valuable minutes in the rotation.