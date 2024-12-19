Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs New Orleans NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas Longhorns (9-2) host the New Orleans Privateers (2-7) in a Thursday night showdown at Moody Center, with tipoff slated for 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Privateers enter this matchup on a rough 1-4 stretch over their last five games. Their recent performances include an 11-point loss to Robert Morris (73-62), a thrilling overtime victory over Tulane by six (93-87), a 31-point blowout at the hands of Baylor (91-60), a narrow three-point defeat to Nicholls State (73-70), and an embarrassing 47-point drubbing by Iowa in their latest outing (104-57).

For New Orleans, the offense leans heavily on two standout players. James White leads the team with 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while Jah Short contributes 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. Beyond them, MJ Thomas (8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds), Dae Dae Hunter (7.2 points), and JR Jacobs (6.6 points, 4.3 assists) add moderate support, but the overall offensive depth remains lacking.

Texas Longhorns vs New Orleans Privateers: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the New Orleans Privateers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Thursday, December 19, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs New Orleans Privateers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and New Orleans Privateers on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Texas, brings momentum and a standout performance from graduate point guard Julian Larry, a transfer from Indiana State. Larry recorded a career-best 13 assists alongside 11 points in the Longhorns' last game, matching the highest assist tally by a Texas player since T.J. Ford's 13 in the 2003 NCAA Tournament semifinals against Syracuse.

New Orleans Privateers team news & key performers

In their crushing loss to Iowa, James White stood out with 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists, though he received little help from his teammates. The Privateers shot just 37.3% from the field while allowing Iowa to convert an astonishing 62.7% of their shots, including 48.3% from three-point range.

New Orleans averages 67.1 points per game but struggles defensively, surrendering 83.2 points per contest. Their offense ranks 325th nationally, and their defense fares even worse at 356th. To have any hope of keeping this game competitive, the Privateers’ defense must make a drastic turnaround.