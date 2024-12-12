How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs New Mexico State Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs New Mexico NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) are set to face the Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Thursday, December 12th, at the Moody Center in Austin.

The Aggies are looking to turn things around after dropping five of their last six contests. They still have four non-conference games on their slate before kicking off their C-USA schedule on January 4th. On Saturday, they managed to snap their five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 89-83 overtime victory over in-state rival New Mexico on the road.

The Texas Longhorns, now 7-2, are coming off a tough loss to the two-time reigning National Champion UConn Huskies. That defeat ended their seven-game winning streak, marking their first loss at home this season. Their only other defeat came on opening night against Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Longhorns vs. the New Mexico State Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs New Mexico State Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Thursday, December 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs New Mexico State Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and New Mexico State Aggies on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs New Mexico State Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Texas Longhorns are putting up 79 points per game on offense, ranking them 107th nationally. On the defensive side, they allow just 63 points per game, which is 23rd in the country. Their shooting efficiency stands out as they hit 49.2% of their field goal attempts (31st) and 37.9% from three-point range (44th). However, free throws remain a weak spot, with a 70.3% success rate (206th). On the boards, Texas averages 35.9 rebounds per game, placing them 221st.

Tre Johnson is the Longhorns’ go-to scorer, leading the team with 21.1 points per game. Arthur Kaluma contributes significantly with 14.3 points while leading the team in rebounding, pulling down 8.2 boards per contest.

New Mexico State Aggies team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State Aggies average 73.1 points per game on offense, which places them 237th nationally. Defensively, they allow 72.4 points per game, ranking 219th. Their shooting percentages lag behind, with a 41.1% field goal rate (322nd) and a 34.2% mark from beyond the arc (164th). Free throws are another challenge for the Aggies, as they convert just 64.1% of their attempts (339th). One bright spot is their dominance on the glass, grabbing 43 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the nation.

Robert Carpenter leads the Aggies in scoring with 13.4 points per game and also tops the team in rebounding with 7.4 boards per contest. Christian Cook is another key contributor, averaging 13.2 points per game.