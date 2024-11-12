How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs Chicago State Cougars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Chicago NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas Longhorns (1-1) will face the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET, with coverage on SEC Network+.

After spending last year as an independent team, Chicago State enters its first season in the Northeast Conference. The Cougars won in the CBI Tournament after ending the season with a 13-19 record. They started this season with a close 79-72 loss to Loyola Chicago and then fell 80-60 to Youngstown State on Saturday. Sharp-shooting guard Gabe Spinelli has been effective, hitting 12 of 24 attempts in the first two games and leading the Cougars with 28 total points.

Texas comes off a strong 90-59 win over Houston Christian. Tre Johnson led the scoring effort with 28 points, while Arthur Kaluma added a solid 15 points along with 10 rebounds.

Texas Longhorns vs Chicago State Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the Chicago State Cougars in a highly anticipated game on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Chicago State Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and Chicago State live on:

National TV channel: SEC Network+

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs Chicago State Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Tre Johnson has been highly efficient so far, shooting 21-for-38 from the field and 10-for-18 from beyond the arc this season. For those drawing comparisons to five-star recruits of the past, NBA star Kevin Durant put up 20 and 21 points in his first two games during his single season with Texas in 2006-07.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, are averaging 81 points on a solid 46.9 percent shooting and allowing 69.5 points with opponents shooting at 40.5 percent. Johnson is leading Texas with an impressive 28.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while Arthur Kaluma contributes 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Kadin Shedrick also scores in double digits, and Chendall Weaver leads on the boards with 6.5 rebounds. Texas is connecting on 34.7 percent of their three-pointers and shooting 69.7 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, while securing 31.5 rebounds per game.

Chicago State Cougars team news & key performers

The Cougars are putting up an average of 66 points per game with a 36.6 percent field goal accuracy, while giving up 79.5 points on 42.3 percent shooting. Leading the Cougars, Gabe Spinelli is contributing 14 points and 2 rebounds, with Cameron Jernigan adding 10.4 points despite not tallying any assists.

Saxby Sunderland is also scoring in double figures, and Jalen Forrest is pulling down 4.5 rebounds per game. From three-point range, Chicago State is hitting just 27.5 percent of their shots, and they’re converting 67.4 percent from the free-throw line. They’re holding opponents to 25 percent shooting from deep and averaging 29.4 rebounds per contest.