How to watch today's Texas A&M vs Tennessee NCAA Baseball CWS final Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA Baseball CWS final Game 2 between Texas A&M and Tennessee, as well as team news and start time.

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team will look to capture their first College World Series title in program history when they face off against No. 1 Tennessee in Game 2 of the best-of-three series starting Saturday night at 2:00 p.m. ET from Charles Schwab Field.

Texas A&M baseball had never been to the College World Series finals before Saturday, but the Aggies performed like seasoned veterans in the national championship series Game 1 against Tennessee.

The Aggies turned their early lead into a 9-5 win over the Volunteers, with just one win separating A&M from the program's first national title. They never trailed against one of the game's most formidable lines, and the Aggies relied on their principles on college baseball's greatest stage.

Tennessee, meanwhile, have no room left for error after an error-riddled opener. The Vols made critical mistakes in an uncharacteristic and costly first few innings to push their season to the brink, fumbling Game 1 as a result.

They will look to stay one more day in Omaha at the 2024 College World Series. If the Vols can win on Sunday, they will force a decisive winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, probable pitchers and team news.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between Texas A&M and Tennessee will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Sunday, June 23, 2024 Time 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Texas A&M vs Tennessee online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M live on ABC TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Texas A&M Team News

Jace LaViolette, who injured his hamstring in Monday's game against Kentucky when he was running from first to third on a double, was back fit to make an appearance in Game 1.

LaViolette leads the team with 28 home runs and is second with 77 RBI. His ability to play at full strength is crucial with star center fielder Braden Montgomery sidelined after a season-ending lower-leg injury in the super regional against Oregon.

Starting pitcher Shane Sdao (5-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP) also suffered a season ending injury in the super regional series. With the Sdao injury, LHP Ryan Pragner's dominance proved to be too much for a volatile Tennessee lineup on Saturday.

The southpaw allowed two earned runs in four innings, throwing just 81 pitches. He could likely throw again if needed in a potential Game 3. Senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck helped close the game for the Aggies, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings and giving up 2 hits with a staggering 7 strikeouts on 46 pitches.

However, the Aggies could go to lefty Justin Lamkin, who is 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA this season, on the mound. The sophomore has thrown eight shutout innings in the College World Series with 15 strikeouts. Chris Cortez has been a vital pitching piece for A&M out of the bullpen and will be fresh after not seeing action in the Game 1 victory over Tennessee.

Kaeden Kent continued his exceptional postseason run, slugging 3-of-4 with one home run and four RBI. After driving in 14 runs in his first 16 games, he has 14 RBI in his six Super Regional and College World Series games.

Tennessee Team News

Tennessee pitcher A.J. Causey was hammered after taking over for starter Chris Stamos. In 3 2/3 innings, the junior right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits, with the crucial third inning causing the most damage. Throughout the season, Causey led the Vols with 109 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings.

The Volunteers will play as the visiting team on Sunday as staff ace Drew Beam takes the mound to save the season. Beam threw six shutout innings as UT won the Hattiesburg Super Regional against Southern Miss in 2023. He struck out seven and walked one while allowing seven hits.