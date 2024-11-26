How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Oregon Ducks (5-0) will aim to notch their second straight road victory when they clash with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) in the Players Era Festival—Power Tournament.

Oregon has impressed with their high-scoring offense this season, surpassing 78 points in every game. In their most recent contest against Oregon State, defensive lapses made things tricky, but the Ducks held on for a 78-75 win. They shot 49.2% from the field, though their three-point shooting left much to be desired at just 4.9%.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, opened their season with a surprising 64-61 loss to UCF but have since found their rhythm. The Aggies have strung together four consecutive wins, defeating East Texas A&M, Lamar, Ohio State, and Southern U.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oregon Ducks live on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

In their latest victory, Wade Taylor IV stood out with 17 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Zhuric Phelps contributed 16 points and five boards, while Henry Coleman III added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Aggies have excelled on defense, allowing just 61.6 points per game on average. After limiting their last opponent to only 54 points, a similar defensive effort will be key to securing another win.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Nate Bittle led the way with a stellar 23 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists. Jackson Shelstad chipped in 15 points and six assists, while Jadrian Tracey added 10 points and four assists.

Defensively, Oregon has held opponents to an average of 66 points per game. However, after conceding 75 points in their last outing, they’ll need to tighten up if they want to come out on top. Dezdrick Lindsay (shoulder) is listed as questionable for this game.