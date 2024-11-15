How to watch today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Ohio State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team kicks off a challenging stretch of their non-conference schedule on Friday, hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes at Reed Arena.

The 23rd-ranked Aggies head into this clash with a 2-1 record, while the 21st-ranked Buckeyes are unbeaten at 2-0. Ohio State’s season highlights include an 80-72 victory over then-No. 19 Texas in Las Vegas on November 4, showcasing their strong start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M stumbled in their opener, narrowly losing to UCF 64-61. However, they quickly rebounded with dominant wins over East Texas A&M and Lamar, regaining momentum before entering this demanding stretch. Their non-conference lineup includes high-profile matchups against Oregon, Creighton, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, and Purdue.

These two teams last met in Columbus during the 2023 season, where the then-15th-ranked Aggies secured a 73-66 victory. Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, and Henry Coleman each scored over 20 points in that contest, while Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with a game-high 24 points.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 15, 2024, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ohio State Buckeyes live on:

TV Channel: SECN

SECN Streaming service: ESPN+

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

The Texas A&M Aggies offense erupted for 97 points in their previous game, shooting 55.2% from the field and achieving an effective field goal percentage of 65.5%. They drained 12 three-pointers at a 46.2% clip and converted 62.5% of their two-point attempts.

The Aggies excelled in team play, registering 21 assists and dominating the glass with 15 offensive rebounds. Alexis Marmolejos spearheaded the scoring effort with 23 points, while Zhuric Phelps chipped in 16 points and dished out 7 assists. Wade Taylor IV, Andersson Garcia, and Ja’Sean Jackson each added 15 points, with Garcia also pulling down 9 rebounds.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

The Ohio State Buckeyes showcased their offensive prowess in their last outing, scoring 81 points while shooting an impressive 55.4% from the field. They boasted a stellar effective field goal percentage of 64.3%, fueled by a sharp 45.5% success rate from three-point range, where they connected on 10 of 22 attempts. Their inside game was even stronger, converting 61.8% of their two-point shots.

The Buckeyes moved the ball effectively, tallying 16 assists. John Mobley Jr. and Aaron Bradshaw led the scoring with 16 points each. Bruce Thornton delivered a highly efficient performance, making 5 of his 6 shots, while Meechie Johnson Jr. contributed by hitting 3 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc.