How to watch today's Tennessee vs Texas A&M NCAA Baseball CWS final Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA Baseball CWS final game 3 between Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as team news and start time.

The 2024 College World Series Finals will conclude on Monday when the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the winner-take-all Game 3 in Omaha on Monday night.

The Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers split the first two games of the College World Series championship series on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Aggies jumped out to an early lead in Game 1 and never relinquished it. Tennessee responded soundly with their bats in Game 2, taking the game by a 4-1 margin on Sunday to force Game 3.

While the Aggies missed out on a golden opportunity on Sunday afternoon, they will still have one more chance to clinch the national championship thanks to Saturday's 9-5 win over Tennessee in Game 1.

Both teams will likely deploy an all-hands-on-deck pitching plan for Monday, while one or two big innings at the plate could get either team over the finish line to earn the first national championship in program history.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, probable pitchers and team news.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between Tennessee and Texas A&M will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date Monday, June 24, 2024 Time 7:00pm ET/ 4:00pm PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball CWS final Game 3 between Tennessee and Texas A&M live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Tennessee Volunteers Team News

Tennessee's offense is among the best in college baseball history. The Vols have 182 home runs this season, but the Volunteers couldn't break through until the seventh inning against Texas A&M in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.

Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark hammered two-run homers in Tennessee's win. Those were the only two hits the Vols had with runners on.

Vols starter Drew Beam struck out seven batters in his four innings, allowing only one run, three hits and two walks.

Senior Zander Sechrist will be called upon for pitching duties in Game 3. He has transformed Tennessee's season in the final month by emerging as a reliable and steady third starter. He has thrown four quality starts in his past five outings. In his only non-quality start, he pitched 4 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

Texas A&M Team News

With No. 2 starter Shane Sdao out with an injury he suffered in super regionals, the Aggies needed to get creative on the mound in Omaha. On Sunday, they started righthander Zane Badmaev, who had thrown just one inning in the NCAA Tournament, as an opener for righthander Chris Cortez.

With everything on the line, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced that sophomore lefty Justin Lamkin is ready to go and will start on Monday night in the biggest in Texas A&M baseball program history.

Lamkin is 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA this season. He has thrown eight shutout innings in the College World Series with 15 strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches last Wednesday against Florida, which led to A&M holding him until Monday.

Schlossnagle also hinted that relievers Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck will be ready, having had a day off after pitching in Saturday's Game 1. Aschenbeck is the Aggies' top reliever out of the bullpen. He has struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings against the Vols.