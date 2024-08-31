How to watch today's Tennessee vs Chattanooga CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers will clash with the FCS Chattanooga Mocs on August 31, 2024, at 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT.

Tennessee needs to keep its mind on their game against Chattanooga and not get distracted from their big game against No. 23 NC State in Charlotte. The Volunteers will try to use their athletic edge to take charge of the game and keep mistakes to a minimum. The Mocs, who are placed eighth among teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, are counting this as the toughest environment they will face this season as they try to build confidence and speed. This game is also quarterback Nico Iamaleava's first home start since his winning debut in a bowl game against Iowa, where he led Tennessee to victory.

Tennessee scores more points than Chattanooga, getting 31.8 per game as opposed to 27.5 per game for Chattanooga. Furthermore, the Volunteers' offense is well-balanced, with 254.5 passing yards as well as 204.8 rushing yards each game. In contrast, the Mocs' offense averages 245.3 passing yards with 139.2 rushing yards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Chattanooga CFB game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Chattanooga: Date and kick-off time

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the FCS Chattanooga Mocs in an electrifying CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT, at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs Chattanooga on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tennessee vs Chattanooga team news

Tennessee team news

Joe Milton completed 64.8% of his passes across 13 games last season, completing 2,814 yards (216.5% of his attempts) and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. Milton also helped on the ground, where he ran for 299 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright ran for 1,013 yards (77.9 for each game) and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 141 yards despite scoring any touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson ran for 604 yards (46.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns in 13 games. He also got 17 catches over 175 yards and one touchdown, making an impression as a receiver.

Chattanooga team news

Chase Artopoeus completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,672 yards, with 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions in the last year. In addition, he made an impact on the ground, collecting 146 yards and one touchdown through rushing.

The passing game relied on Jayin Whatley, who caught 55 passes and scored nine touchdowns for a total of 977 yards.

Gino Appleberry Jr. averaged 4.2 yards per carry while running for 753 yards (57.9 for each game) and eight touchdowns.

