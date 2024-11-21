How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) aim to extend their undefeated start to the season when they face the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET. Both teams enter the matchup riding impressive win streaks, with the Cavaliers securing three straight victories.

Head coach Rick Barnes, now in his 10th season leading Tennessee, is sticking to his tried-and-true formula. The 11th-ranked Vols have boasted a top-five defense for five consecutive seasons, a streak Barnes is determined to continue this year. Defense remains the cornerstone of their success.

For the Virginia Cavaliers, the approach under head coach Tony Bennett remains consistent with his long-standing philosophy. The Cavaliers lean heavily on their signature aggressive man-to-man defense paired with a deliberate, methodical offensive pace, which has become a hallmark of Bennett’s tenure. Both teams enter the tournament relying on their strengths and established identities to make a statement on the court.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Date Thursday, November 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Baha Mar Convention Center Location Nassau, Bahamas

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers live on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: FuboTV

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are off to a red-hot start, boasting a 4-0 record. Their latest outing saw them cruise to a 103-68 win over previously unbeaten Austin Peay on Sunday. Forward Igor Milicic Jr. led the charge with 23 points, as Tennessee dominated throughout the contest. The Vols were exceptional offensively, connecting on 64% of their shots from the field, and extended their historical advantage over Austin Peay to 10-1.

Virginia Cavaliers team news & key performers

The Cavaliers picked up their third consecutive win last Friday in Baltimore, defeating Villanova 70-60 as part of the Hall of Fame series. Guard Isaac McKneely delivered a stellar performance, pouring in 23 points on near-perfect shooting, going 8-for-9 from the field and a flawless 6-for-6 from beyond the arc. Virginia was efficient overall, shooting 51% from the floor and draining 14 of their 25 three-point attempts.