How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Mississippi State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2) aim to extend their impressive 12-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Mississippi State enters the matchup with a 15-3 record this season. The Bulldogs started the year strong, going 14-1 with notable victories over Pitt and Memphis, as well as conference wins against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Their sole early-season loss was to Butler. However, Mississippi State hit a rough patch with back-to-back losses, falling by five to Kentucky and suffering a 22-point defeat against Auburn. In their most recent game, the Bulldogs bounced back, securing an 84-81 overtime win against Ole Miss after letting a late lead slip in regulation.

Meanwhile, Tennessee boasts a 16-2 record on the year. The Volunteers came out of the gate red hot, winning their first 14 games. Their undefeated streak was snapped in a stunning 73-43 loss to Florida, a game where Tennessee struggled mightily. The Volunteers recovered with wins over Texas and Georgia before facing a scare against Vanderbilt in their last outing. Tennessee trailed by six at halftime but mounted a determined second-half comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

For Tennessee, Chaz Lanier leads the way offensively, averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is supported by key playmakers like Zakai Zeigler, who averages 12.3 points and dishes out 7.7 assists per night, and Jordan Gainey, who adds 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Igor Milicic Jr. provides a strong presence in the paint, contributing 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. Other players like Felix Okpara, Cade Phillips, Jahmai Mashack, and Darlinstone Dubar will need to step up on both ends of the court to aid coach Rick Barnes as Tennessee looks to protect their home streak.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

Josh Hubbard leads the charge for Mississippi State, averaging 16.6 points and 2.9 assists per game. KeShawn Murphy provides reliable support, contributing 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Additional contributors like Claudell Harris Jr. (10.8 points), Cameron Matthews, Riley Kugel (10.2 points), and a deep rotation including Kanye Clary, Shawn Jones Jr., RJ Melendez, Michael Nwoko, Gal Chol, and Deliquan Warren play pivotal roles in coach Chris Jans’ game plan.