How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Miami Hurricanes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Hurricanes (3-6) will travel to Knoxville to face the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 6:30 PM ET.

The Volunteers have been unstoppable this season, securing victories in all eight contests. Their most recent triumph came against Syracuse last Tuesday, a commanding 96-70 win. Tennessee showcased their offensive efficiency, shooting 53.8% from the field and connecting on 34.5% of their three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough patch for Miami, who are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Two games ago, the Hurricanes narrowly fell to Arkansas, 76-73, and their struggles continued in a 65-55 loss to Clemson, where they managed just 55 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Miami Hurricanes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Hurricanes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Miami Hurricanes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Against Syracuse, Chaz Lanier spearheaded Tennessee's effort with a game-high 26 points, helping the Vols control the game from the outset. Zakai Zeigler contributed 14 points, eight assists, and a season-best four steals. Cade Phillips and Jordan Gainey added 12 points apiece, while forward Igor Milicic Jr. recorded a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. The Volunteers dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Orange 40-29, and hit 54% of their shots overall.

Miami Hurricanes team news & key performers

For Miami, Jalil Bethea led the team with 12 points, while Matthew Cleveland added nine off the bench. The Hurricanes struggled offensively, shooting just 41% from the field and a dismal 16% from beyond the arc. Nijel Pack has been a bright spot for Miami this season, averaging 14.1 points on 46% shooting.