How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) will put their perfect home record on the line against the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) on Saturday, at 5:30 PM ET.

The undefeated Volunteers, ranked No. 1 for just the third time in program history, have dominated their schedule, winning every game by at least 13 points. Their impressive résumé includes a 15-point victory over then-No. 13 Baylor and a 22-point win over Virginia on neutral courts, a 26-point dismantling of Syracuse at home, and a 22-point road triumph against Louisville.

On the other hand, the Fighting Illini (7-2) bring renewed energy and potential this season, despite returning no starters from last year's roster. Ty Rodgers has chosen to redshirt, leaving only two scholarship players from last season. However, freshman sensation Kasparas Jakucionis, an 18-year-old touted as a lottery pick in every major NBA Draft projection, has emerged as Illinois’ leader. Over the last four games, he’s averaged a stellar 22 points, seven rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

For Tennessee, balance is the name of the game. The Volunteers boast an offensive arsenal spearheaded by Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 19.1 points per contest. Their versatility and scoring depth across multiple positions make them a tough puzzle for any defense.

While Tennessee’s defense has been rock-solid, Illinois’ unblemished 6-0 record at the State Farm Center underscores their home-court advantage. With Jakucionis orchestrating the offense and the Illini’s deadly three-point shooting, they have the tools to challenge the Volunteers’ defensive wall in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Illinois’ offense is a potent weapon capable of testing Tennessee’s formidable defense. Jakucionis leads the charge, averaging 15.4 points per game, while sharp-shooting forward Tomislav Ivišić adds another scoring dimension with his ability to stretch the floor and exploit mismatches.