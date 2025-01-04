How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

An exciting top-25 SEC showdown is set for Saturday afternoon as the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) square off against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (13-0).

The Volunteers, sitting atop the national rankings, are one of only three teams still unbeaten this season. Tennessee has been remarkably consistent, dominating opponents and winning all but one game by double-digit margins. Their most recent triumph was a convincing 67-52 victory over Norfolk State on New Year’s Eve.

The Razorbacks entered the season with lofty expectations, bolstered by the addition of head coach John Calipari, and they've delivered on their promise so far. Despite two losses, Arkansas has built momentum heading into SEC play with a six-game winning streak, capped by a dominant 30-point win over Oakland.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Arkansas Razorbacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

For Tennessee, Chaz Lanier was the star of the Norfolk State victory, dropping 24 points, including six three-pointers. Lanier, a 6ft 4in senior guard, leads the Volunteers with 19.6 PPG and has cemented himself as one of the nation’s elite shooters, connecting on 51 triples at a 45.9% success rate. Lanier has scored at least 19 points in each of his last three outings.

Complementing Lanier is fellow senior guard Jordan Gainey, a 6ft 3in spark plug off the bench who is chipping in 11.8 PPG this season. Gainey has been a reliable presence for Tennessee over the past two years. Meanwhile, the Volunteers’ floor general is senior Zakai Zeigler, a 5ft 9in dynamo who ranks fifth in the nation in assists with 8.1 per game. Zeigler also averages 11.7 PPG and recently posted an eye-popping 17-point, 15-assist performance against Middle Tennessee State.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Freshman standout Boogie Fland led the way against Oakland, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists. The 6ft 2in guard from the Bronx is averaging 15.9 PPG and ranks among the top 20 players nationally in assists, handing out 6.2 per game. He's Arkansas' sharpest shooter, knocking down 27 three-pointers on an impressive 40.3% clip from beyond the arc.

However, the team's leading scorer is junior forward Adou Thiero, who contributes 17.8 PPG along with 5.8 rebounds per contest. Known for his defensive prowess, Thiero also averages two steals per game and recently posted a stellar stat line of 20 points, six boards, and six assists against Oakland. Joining the mix is sophomore D.J. Wagner, a 6'4 guard averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists per game. Both Thiero and Wagner followed Coach Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas.