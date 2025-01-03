How to watch today's Temple Owls vs Wichita State Shockers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Temple vs Wichita State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Temple Owls (8-5) and the Wichita State Shockers (10-3) are set to tip off their American Athletic Conference campaigns this Friday at the Liacouras Center.

Wichita State enters conference play riding high after a commanding 87-72 victory over Friends on December 29. The Shockers wrapped up non-conference action with a 10-3 record, their best showing since the 2019-20 season when they went 12-1 against non-league opponents. Historically, the Shockers hold a 3-4 record in AAC openers but have lost their last three conference debuts.

Meanwhile, Temple concluded its non-conference schedule in style, cruising to a 91-71 win over Buffalo on December 29.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Temple Owls vs the Wichita State Shockers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Temple Owls vs Wichita State Shockers: Date and tip-off time

The Temple Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, January 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Liacouras Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple Owls vs Wichita State Shockers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Temple Owls and the Wichita State Shockers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Temple Owls vs Wichita State Shockers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Temple Owls team news & key performers

On the Owls' side, senior Steve Settle III shone against Buffalo, delivering his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He also earned AAC honorable mention recognition for his all-around effort, which included four assists, two steals, and a block. Impressively, the 6-foot-10 forward has tallied at least one assist, steal, and block in six games this season.

Sophomore Quante Berry provided a spark off the bench, going 7-of-8 from the field for 15 points. He contributed across the board with four steals, three assists, and three rebounds. The Owls' bench was a significant factor, with Berry, Zion Stanford (15 points), and Shane Dezonie (11 points) all scoring in double digits. Altogether, Temple's reserves accounted for 48 points, dwarfing Buffalo's bench output of 26.

Wichita State Shockers team news & key performers

For the Shockers, Xavier Bell is on a tear, scoring a career-high 29 points against Friends. Over his last five outings, Bell has averaged 20.2 points per game, including three straight 20-point performances. In that recent game, he poured in 21 of his 29 points in the first half, matching former Shocker Colby Rogers as the last to hit 20+ in a single half. Bell also joined the 1,000-career-point club on December 17 against Kansas City, becoming one of two current Shockers to reach that milestone, alongside Justin Hill. Adding to their dominance, Quincy Ballard recorded his second consecutive double-double with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.