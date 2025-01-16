How to watch today's Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-3) and the Temple Owls (10-6) are set to clash for the first time this season at 7:00 pm ET.

The Tigers kicked off their season with a strong 6-0 start, including an impressive win over UConn. However, Memphis stumbled briefly, dropping two of their next three games against Auburn and Arkansas State. They rebounded with narrow victories over Clemson and Virginia before another setback against Mississippi State. Since then, Memphis has been on a roll, winning four consecutive games. In their most recent outing, the Tigers built a 14-point halftime lead against East Carolina but had to hold off a late comeback to secure a 74-70 victory.

On the other side, the Temple Owls stand at 10-6 this season. They began the year with a 4-2 record before enduring a tough two-game skid, including a surprising loss to La Salle, which dropped them to 4-4. The Owls regrouped with a three-game win streak, highlighted by their 2,000th program victory against Davidson. Over their last five games, Temple has gone 3-2, including a one-point loss to East Carolina. Most recently, Temple edged out Rice in a closely contested 73-70 battle.

Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Temple Owls and the Memphis Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Liacouras Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Temple Owls and the Memphis Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Temple Owls vs Memphis Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Temple Owls team news & key performers

For Temple, Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads the way with 20.7 points per game, adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His backcourt partner, Zion Stanford, chips in 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Quante Berry is Temple’s primary playmaker, averaging 2.3 assists while scoring 9.4 points, grabbing five rebounds, and tallying 1.6 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Steve Settle III has been a key contributor, leading the Owls with 6.8 rebounds per game while adding 11.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. He is joined by Elijah Gray, who contributes 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Both teams will rely heavily on these players as they battle for a crucial win.

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

PJ Haggerty is the standout for Memphis, leading the team in scoring with an impressive 22.4 points per game. He also tops the team with 1.9 steals per contest while contributing 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Joining him in the backcourt is Tyrese Hunter, who adds 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Colby Rogers provides additional firepower, chipping in 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja anchors Memphis, averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game while dishing out 1.6 assists. He is supported by Nicholas Jourdain, who adds 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Moussa Cisse rounds out the big men, contributing 5.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest.