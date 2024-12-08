How to watch today's TCU vs South Carolina NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs South Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Horned Frogs and Gamecocks are set to face off for the first time ever this Sunday, with the action taking place just a short distance from TCU's campus at Dickies Arena. Anticipation is sky-high for this blockbuster matchup, as the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) square off against the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1).

TCU will look to defend their unbeaten record and solidify their position among the nation’s elite, while South Carolina aims to notch another impressive win against a top-10 foe. Expect a high-energy battle between two juggernaut teams.

Led by the iconic head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks enter the game brimming with confidence after a commanding victory over No. 8 Duke. South Carolina's well-rounded performance showcased their ability to dominate on all fronts, reaffirming their reputation as one of the premier teams in college basketball.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs, guided by head coach Mark Campbell, are having a season to remember. They've defied early projections with a flawless start, highlighted by standout victories over ranked opponents NC State and Notre Dame. Sunday's contest represents a pivotal moment for TCU as they look to maintain their momentum and continue climbing the national rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the TCU vs. South Carolina NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

TCU Horned Frogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and the Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 8 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Dickies Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the TCU Horned Frogs and South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince have emerged as the most prolific scoring duo in the nation, combining for an impressive 38.8 points per game. Both have been models of consistency, reaching double digits in all nine of TCU's contests this season.

Their outstanding performances earned Van Lith and Prince the prestigious Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Week honors on Tuesday. Together, they averaged a stellar 40.5 points, 21.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and six blocks across TCU's victories over Notre Dame and South Florida at the Cayman Islands Classic.

With Prince (19.4 ppg), Van Lith (19.4 ppg), and Madison Conner (15.1 ppg) all contributing significantly, TCU stands among just five programs nationwide to feature three players averaging at least 15 points per game. Notably, Van Lith is the only player in Division I averaging at least 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game—a testament to her all-around brilliance and impact on both ends of the court.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

Despite facing some offensive hiccups early in the season, the Gamecocks have hit their stride, largely due to the standout efforts of Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao. Though lacking size, Kitts compensates with unmatched toughness and aggressiveness, fearlessly attacking the rim and leading the squad in both scoring and rebounds.

Meanwhile, Paopao has proven herself a clutch performer, consistently delivering from long range and establishing herself as a dependable scoring weapon. Together, these two have been a dynamic force, driving South Carolina’s resurgence and posing a significant threat to any team daring to face them.