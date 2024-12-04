How to watch today's TCU vs Florida Atlantic NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs Florida Atlantic NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 9 TCU women's basketball is set to play its first game as a Top 10 team in the Associated Press rankings when they host Florida Atlantic on December 4. The Horned Frogs, who earned their No. 9 spot following impressive wins over No. 3 Notre Dame and South Florida, are looking to extend their remarkable nonconference winning streak to 23 games.

In TCU's dominant 87-46 win over South Florida, Hailey Van Lith led the way with 23 points. The Horned Frogs have been flawless at home this season, posting a 6-0 record. They’ve also proven their strength when controlling the turnover battle, with a perfect 6-0 record in games where they win that category, averaging just 11.0 turnovers per game.

On the other hand, Florida Atlantic has struggled on the road with a 1-2 record and is 0-1 in games decided by a single possession.

TCU has been efficient from the field, shooting 49.7% this season, which is significantly better than Florida Atlantic's defensive mark of 35.2%. However, the Owls have been prolific from beyond the arc, averaging 6.6 made three-pointers per game, which is 2.2 more than the 4.4 three-pointers TCU allows per game.

TCU vs Florida Atlantic NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and the Florida Atlantic lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU vs Florida Atlantic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the TCU and Florida Atlantic live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to TCU vs Florida Atlantic play-by-play commentary on radio

TCU team news & key performers

TCU is off to a remarkable 8-0 start for the second consecutive season, an achievement that highlights the transformation under head coach Mark Campbell. Before Campbell's tenure, the Horned Frogs had never won more than six games in a row to open a campaign.

Sedona Prince joined Lauren Heard, TCU's all-time leading scorer, as one of only two players in program history to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honours four times in their careers. Prince achieved the historic milestone on Monday following her standout performance against Notre Dame on Friday, where she became the first NCAA player ever to notch 20 points, 20 rebounds, and eight blocks against a ranked opponent.

Prince continues to dominate on the national stage, leading the country in blocks per game (4.3) and ranking fifth in rebounds per game (11.5). She is the sole player in Division I who sits in the top 25 for points, rebounds, and blocks per game. Within the Big 12, Prince leads in rebounding and shot-blocking and is third in total points scored (161).

Meanwhile, Hailey Van Lith has also been a standout, ranking among the best in Division I. She is fifth in total assists (57), sixth in assists per game (7.1), and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.8). This makes Van Lith the only player in D1 to place in the top 10 across all three categories.

Florida Atlantic team news & key performers

The Florida Atlantic Owls, holding a 5-3 record, come into their midweek showdown having won two of their last three games. Offensively, the team is spearheaded by Mya Perry, who averages a team-high 12.9 points per game. She is closely supported by Erin Rodgers with 11.8 points and Jada Moore, contributing 10.5 points per contest.

Stefanie Ingram serves as the Owls' primary playmaker, leading the team in assists with an average of 4.0 per game this season. On the boards, Alana Rouser, Rodgers, and Ta’Ziah Jenks anchor the rebounding efforts, averaging 5.9, 5.6, and 5.3 rebounds per game, respectively. Defensively, Perry and Moore are key contributors, each tallying 1.4 steals per outing, showcasing their knack for disrupting opponents' plays.