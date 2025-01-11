How to watch today's TCU Horned Frogs vs BYU Cougars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs BYU Cougars NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The hardwood in the Lone Star State will witness a Big 12 showdown as the BYU Cougars visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon, with both squads aiming to notch a crucial victory.

The Cougars are looking to bounce back after losses to Houston and Texas Tech, and their upcoming schedule includes matchups with Oklahoma State, Utah, and Colorado. BYU has been potent offensively, averaging 81.5 points per game on 47.7% shooting while limiting opponents to 66.1 points on 41.4% shooting.

The Horned Frogs come into this one fresh off a win over Kansas State but fell short against Houston. TCU is averaging 70.5 points per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field, and conceding just 65.6 points on 41.9% shooting. Next up for them are games against Utah, Baylor, and Kansas.

TCU Horned Frogs vs BYU Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs BYU Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

For TCU, Noah Reynolds led the way in their loss, putting up 19 points. The Horned Frogs, however, have struggled to find their rhythm offensively, ranking 285th nationally with 70.5 points per game. On the boards, they average 35.4 rebounds per game, while their assist numbers sit at 13.4 per game (227th nationally). On the defensive side, TCU has been much stronger, allowing just 65.6 points per contest (47th in the nation).

Frankie Collins is a key player for the Horned Frogs, averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Other important contributors include Trazarien White (10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds), Vasean Allette (10.9 points), and Brendan Wenzel (8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds). Noah Reynolds leads the team in scoring with 11.8 points and 3.5 assists per game, while Ernest Udeh Jr., Micah Robinson, David Punch, Jace Posey, and Isaiah Manning all need to step up offensively to support coach Jamie Dixon’s squad.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

Fousseyni Traore made an impact off the bench for BYU in their last game, contributing 14 points and five rebounds. The Cougars’ offense is one of the more prolific in the nation, ranking 58th in scoring with 81.4 points per game. They dominate the glass with 40.1 rebounds per contest (29th in the country) and move the ball well, averaging 17.3 assists per game (27th nationally). Defensively, they’re solid too, allowing just 66.1 points per game (56th overall).

Leading the charge for BYU is Richie Saunders, who averages 12.9 points per game. Other key contributors include Egor Demin (11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists), Kanon Catchings (10.4 points), Dawson Baker (8.6 points), Trevin Knell (9.9 points), and Fousseyni Traore (10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds). Additional depth comes from Keba Keita, Dallan Hall, Mawot Mag, Mihailo Boskovic, and Elijah Crawford, giving coach Kevin Young a deep rotation to work with.