How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Syracuse Orange vs Texas Longhorns NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Syracuse Orange (3-0) and Texas Longhorns (3-1) are set to clash at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night as part of the UKG Legends Classic.

The Orange have started their season with three consecutive victories, though two of those wins were nail-biters. Syracuse edged past Le Moyne 86-82 in their opener and followed it up with a narrow 74-72 triumph over Colgate.

On the other hand, the Longhorns began their campaign with a challenging matchup against Ohio State, where they fell 80-72. Texas rebounded strongly in their next two games, cruising past Houston Christian 90-59 and dominating Chicago State 105-58.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Syracuse Orange vs. Texas Longhorns NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and Texas Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in New York City.

Date Thursday, November 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location New York City

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the Texas Longhorns live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Syracuse Orange vs Texas Longhorns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

Syracuse narrowly escaped with a win over Youngstown State, requiring overtime to seal the deal. The Orange were carried by a stellar performance from JJ Starling, who poured in 38 points to lead the way. The 6ft 4in junior is the team's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points per game. After starting his college career at Notre Dame, Starling transferred to Syracuse last season, where he started every game and posted 13.3 PPG.

Known as a reliable perimeter shooter, he's off to a slow start from deep, connecting on just five three-pointers so far this season. Inside, 6ft 11in center Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been a force, contributing 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and an impressive 4.3 assists per game with his excellent court vision.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a commanding victory over Mississippi Valley State. In that matchup, Arthur Kaluma stood out, tallying 18 points and grabbing seven boards. Texas has been led offensively by freshman phenom Tre Johnson, who is averaging a remarkable 23.5 points per game. Johnson made a historic debut with 29 points, breaking Kevin Durant's record for most points in a Texas freshman opener.

He's been lethal from beyond the arc, sinking 17 of his 29 three-point attempts. Veteran forward Arthur Kaluma, a 6ft 7in senior who joined the team from Kansas State, has been reliable, averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, 6ft 11in senior Kadin Shedrick adds a solid interior presence with averages of 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in his second year with the program.