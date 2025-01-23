How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs NC State Wolfpack NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Syracuse vs NC State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The NC State Wolfpack (14-4) aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they travel to face the Syracuse Orange (7-11) on January 23, 2025, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

NC State enters this game on a roll, coming off their 16th consecutive home victory to remain unbeaten (11-0) at Reynolds Coliseum this season. Their latest triumph was a hard-fought 73-68 win over Virginia, marking their third straight victory and 10th win in their last 11 contests. Currently, the Wolfpack is tied with Duke for second place in the ACC standings with a strong 6-1 conference record.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is looking to recover from a tough stretch, including their worst loss under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. The Orange were handed a 92-51 defeat by Boston College on January 19. Without their leading scorer Georgia Woolley, Syracuse quickly fell into a 23-point hole in the first quarter and couldn’t recover, trailing by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game.

Syracuse Orange vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and the NC State Wolfpack will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the NC State Wolfpack on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

For Syracuse, Sophie Burrows was a bright spot in their recent loss, delivering her second straight performance of 15 or more points and grabbing eight rebounds. Georgia Woolley continues to lead the team in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game along with 60 total assists and 24 steals on the season. Kyra Wood anchors the Orange on the boards with 6.7 rebounds per game, while Izabel Varejao leads the team in shot-blocking with 19 total blocks.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

For NC State, Aziaha James has been in outstanding form. She was named USBWA National Player of the Week after averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in games against Pitt and Virginia. James leads the Wolfpack with 17.2 points per game and has knocked down 40 three-pointers this season. The senior guard is also among the 25 players named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Madison Hayes leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 boards per game, while Saniya Rivers shines on defense with team highs of 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Zoe Brooks paces NC State with 3.9 assists per game, and Mallory Collier boasts a team-best .567 field goal percentage, connecting on 34 of her 60 attempts.