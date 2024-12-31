How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4) are set to clash with the Syracuse Orange (6-6) in an ACC battle on Tuesday afternoon.

Wake Forest is aiming to notch their 10th win of the season. The Demon Deacons have faced a tough schedule, earning a 3-2 record over their last five outings. All three losses have come against teams from major conferences. After opening ACC play with a win over Boston College, Wake Forest stumbled in their second conference game, falling 73-62 on the road to a ranked Clemson squad. The Demon Deacons have managed to cover the spread in two of their last five matchups.

Syracuse, on the other hand, is striving to move above .500. The Orange have also encountered a challenging slate of opponents, managing just six wins so far. They've dropped four of their last six contests, including a road loss to Notre Dame in their ACC opener. Additionally, the Orange have suffered setbacks against Georgetown and Maryland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Syracuse Orange vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Syracuse Orange vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

For Syracuse, the absence of JJ Starling, their leading scorer at nearly 20.0 points per game, has been a significant blow. Starling has been sidelined since breaking his hand in November. In his absence, the Orange have turned to a trio of players for scoring. Donnie Freeman, Eddie Lampkin Jr., and Chris Bell are each averaging over 10 points per game, with Freeman also leading the team in rebounds.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

The Demon Deacons are led by senior guard Hunter Sallis, who is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. His scoring average ranks fifth in the ACC, and he’s been the catalyst for Wake Forest's offense. Sallis has been on fire recently, scoring 26 and 27 points in his last two games. He’s also tallied at least 14 points in 10 of the team's 13 contests. If Sallis continues his hot streak, Wake Forest will have a strong chance to secure a victory.