How to watch today's Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6) aim to snap a four-game skid as they travel to face the Syracuse Orange (9-10) on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange are coming off an 86-72 loss to Clemson. Syracuse found themselves in a deep hole early, trailing 48-29 at halftime. Despite scoring 43 points in the second half, they couldn’t complete the comeback. Syracuse had an efficient shooting night, hitting 53.8% of their field goals, 52.4% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Panthers also fell to Clemson in their most recent outing, losing a hard-fought battle 78-75 in overtime. Pittsburgh was down 40-30 at the break but staged a strong defensive stand in the second half, limiting Clemson to just 26 points before falling short in the extra period. The Panthers shot 45.2% from the field, 32.4% from three-point range, and 80% on free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Syracuse Orange vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

For Syracuse, J.J. Starling shined in the Clemson loss, posting 25 points. Starling has been the team’s most consistent scorer, averaging 19 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Supporting him are Donnie Freeman, contributing 13.4 points and 7.9 boards, and Eddie Lampkin Jr., who adds 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The Orange will also look for meaningful contributions from Chris Bell, Jyare Davis, Elijah Moore, Jaquan Carlos, Lucas Taylor, Petar Majstorovic, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. under head coach Adrian Autry.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

Ishmael Leggett led Pittsburgh with 18 points in the loss. Leggett has been a key offensive contributor, averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Panthers’ offense also leans on Jaland Lowe, who averages 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, and Cameron Corhen, who adds 10.6 points and 5.8 boards per game. To find success, the Panthers will need contributions from role players like Guillermo Diaz Graham, Zack Austin, Damian Dunn, Brandin Cummings, Amsal Delalic, Papa Amadou Kante, and Jorge Diaz Graham. As a team, Pitt is shooting an impressive 47.3% from the field, ranking 67th in Division I.