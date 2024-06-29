How to watch the European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Switzerland and Italy will be looking to return to winning ways as they enter the Euro 2024 knockout stage.

Saturday's game at Olympiastadion Berlin will convene after draws were enough for Murat Yakin and Luciano Spalletti's sides to book second-placed finishes in Groups A and B respectively.

Nati are coming off back-to-back draws against Scotland and Germany, while the defending champions forced Croatia to a 1-1 draw last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland vs Italy kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

The European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, June 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Switzerland and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, FS1, ViX and DirectTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

With Silvan Widmer out suspended on account of two yellow cards, Leonidas Stergiou should come in as the replacement at the right full-back position.

Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni, Kwadwo Duah and Breel Embolo are the contenders to lead the line, while skipper Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler marshal the midfield.

Yann Sommer will continue in between the sticks.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel Defenders: Stergiou, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Italy team news

Defender Riccardo Calafiori will serve a one-game ban, as Gianluca Mancini is in line to join Matteo Darmian and Alessandro Bastoni in the back-three.

In attack, Gianluca Scamacca could get the nod ahead of Mateo Retegui, while either Federico Chiesa or Mattia Zaccagni is likely to be preferred over Giacomo Raspadori.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Gatti, Darmian, Bellanova, Mancini, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Barella, Fagioli, Folorunsho Forwards: Scamacca, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Switzerland and Italy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2021 Italy 1-1 Switzerland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 5, 2021 Switzerland 0-0 Italy UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 16, 2021 Italy 3-0 Switzerland UEFA European Championship June 5, 2010 Switzerland 1-1 Italy International Friendly August 12, 2009 Switzerland 0-0 Italy International Friendly

Useful links