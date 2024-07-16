Sweden Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro qualifier match between Sweden and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden will take on England in the final group game of Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Gamla Ullevi on Tuesday.

England are second in the group standings with 10 points, two points behind France. They need only a point against Sweden to confirm their progress into the finals of the tournament.

Sweden must win the game to go level on points and any chance of qualification to the next stage. Based on form, that looks like a difficult challenge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden vs England kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm EST Venue: Gamla Ullevi

The match will be played at the Gamla Ullevi on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Sweden vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on CBS Golazo Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sweden team news

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their crucial group game against England.

He could stick with the same lineup that suffered defeat against France last time out. Interestingly, Sweden had a different goal scorer in each of their last five matches, with no player managing to score more than a goal during the period.

Sweden Women possible XI: Falk; Rybrink, Bjorn, Nilden; Vinberg, Bennison, Angeldahl, Janogy; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Kafaji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Nilden, Eriksson, Sembrant, Rybrink, Kullberg, Lennartsson Midfielders: Rubensson, Angeldahl, Bennison, Olme, Asllani, Kafaji Forwards: Rolfo, Janogy, Blackstenius, Anvegard, Rytting Kaneryd, Jakobsson, Vinberg

England team news

Chelsea's Lauren James and goalkeeper Mary Earps continue to be unavailable for this game due to their injuries.

In their previous outing against Ireland, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo got on the scoresheet. They will expect to be in the thick of things once again.

England Women Possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Toone, Walsh; Mead, Hemp, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hampton, Keating, Thomas Defenders: Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Williamson, Carter, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner Midfielders: Walsh, Kirby, Toone, Park, Clinton, Kearns, Stanway Forwards: Hemp, Mead, Kelly, Russo, Beever-Jones, Naz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 England 1 - 1 Sweden Women's Euros 27/07/22 England 4 - 0 Sweden Women's Euros 06/07/19 England 1 - 2 Sweden Women's World Cup 11/11/18 England 0 - 2 Sweden Friendly 24/01/17 England 0 - 0 Sweden Friendly

