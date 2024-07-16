How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Indiana Pacers in a high-voltage NBA Summer League action on July 16, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The Pacers score an average of 94.5 points every game, while the Suns only manage 73 points.

Similarly, the Pacers have more rebounds than the Suns (42 per game versus 34 for the Suns), which means they are better at controlling the boards.

The Suns average 13 steals per game, while the Pacers only manage 8. This shows that the Suns execute more active defense.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers will occur on July 16, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Suns Team News

Ryan Dunn blocked two shots throughout the game.

Michael Devoe led the team in setting up chances with 4 assists and made a big difference on offense with 19 points.

David Roddy controlled the boards, collecting 7 of them to help his team keep the ball.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Kendall Brown made a big difference on defense by blocking one shot during the game.

Tristen Newton averaged 5.5 assists per game, helping the offense.

Jarace Walker dominated the scoring with 20 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 14 rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups: